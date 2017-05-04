Influenza no longer prevalent in state this season

By Published:

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB) – Influenza is no longer prevalent in New York State, the NYS Commissioner of Health advised Thursday.

That means that New York State healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against the flu are no longer required to wear masks in areas where patients are typically present.

For this flu season, influenza was previously declared prevalent in the state in Dec. 2016.

Flu activity in the state peaked in mid-February, when there were more than 6,000 laboratory-confirmed cases in one week, according to the Health Commissioner’s office. Those numbers have since fallen to below 1,400 in the week ending April 22, 2017.

Flu is considered widespread when there are laboratory-confirmed cases in more than 31 of the 62 counties. Whether the flu is prevalent is a determination made at the discretion of the state Commissioner of Health.

State health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said that although the flu is no longer considered prevalent, residents can still contract the virus.

“If you do get the flu, I urge you to take precautions to prevent it from spreading,” Zucker said. “It’s important we all do our part in preventing the transmission of flu.”

Zucker’s advice is to stay home from work and avoid public places if you have the flu and cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s