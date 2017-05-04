Jamestown man who killed wife and stepson pleads guilty

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man who killed his wife and stepson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday.

Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Civil Division entered the home of Allen Witruke, 53, on the morning of December 8, 2015.

While there to execute an eviction, the bodies of Catherine Witruke and Eric Washburn were seen. They had been stabbed to death. Eric had also been beaten.

“This case was tragic and heartbreaking. As with any domestic based homicide, families are ripped apart and left devastated.” Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson said. “We’re happy with the outcome and satisfied that the defendant accepted responsibility for his actions. Hopefully the family members of the victims can begin the healing process.”

Following the killings, Witruke fled to Olean, where he had other family. He was later located by Olean police.

Witruke will be sentenced on August 22.

