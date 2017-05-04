Jason Derulo, Sabrina Carpenter will play Erie County Fair

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Platinum-selling pop artist Jason Derulo will headline the Erie County Fair’s Gusto Grandstand this August.

Derulo has sold over 50 million singles worldwide and is known for hit singles like “Swalla” “Talk Dirty”, and “Whatcha Say”. He will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. May 11. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $55 reserved.

Singer and Disney Channel actress Sabrina Carpenter will also perform at the Erie County Fair for the National Grid Concert Series, performing at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Carpenter has appeared on Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World” and “Milo Murphy’s Law”. She will be joined by show opener Alex Aiono.

Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter are $18 general admission and $25 reserved.

Tickets for both shows may be purchased online via Tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Fairgrounds Main Office. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30am-4:30pm. Tickets purchased prior to the day of the show include admission to the Erie County Fair on the day of the show.

The 178th Erie County Fair will be held August 9th – 20th, 2017 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

 

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s