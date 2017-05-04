Lane re-striping project will start next week in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Route 20 (Southwestern Boulevard) will undergo a re-striping project starting next week from Amsdell to Lakeview roads.

The $100,000 will help ease left-hand turns along Route 20, the New York State Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The existing four-lane highway will be reconfigured by the project, creating a single lane in each direction with a continuous, dedicated center two-way left-turn lane to help ease left turns into area businesses, residences, and side streets.

This re-striping project is in anticipation of a $1.1 million safety improvement project which is planned for Southwestern Boulevard between Amsdell and Lakeview Roads. That project, scheduled for 2018, will overlay the current existing pavement.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through a work zone and that fees are doubled for speeding in a work zone.