Lyft will host party to celebrate ridesharing passage

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a passenger in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport will be allowed to leave in an UberX car starting Thursday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ridesharing is coming to Western New York, and Lyft is inviting Buffalo residents to celebrate.

The ridesharing company will host a party at The Terrace at Delaware Park’s Marcy Casino 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Representatives from the company will discuss how the service will be implemented in Buffalo and Western New York. Potential drivers and community members are welcome to join, and state representatives will attend.

Food and refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to: Kenneth.Londono@berlinrosen.com

Ridesharing was recently approved for upstate New York in the 2017-2018 state budget, with the earliest start state set at July 8.

 

 

 

