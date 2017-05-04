Lyft will host party to celebrate ridesharing passage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ridesharing is coming to Western New York, and Lyft is inviting Buffalo residents to celebrate.

The ridesharing company will host a party at The Terrace at Delaware Park’s Marcy Casino 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Representatives from the company will discuss how the service will be implemented in Buffalo and Western New York. Potential drivers and community members are welcome to join, and state representatives will attend.

Food and refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP to: Kenneth.Londono@berlinrosen.com

Ridesharing was recently approved for upstate New York in the 2017-2018 state budget, with the earliest start state set at July 8.