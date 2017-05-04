Missing 13-year-old girl found in Target restroom

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 13 year old West Seneca girl has been returned to her mother’s custody Thursday night after Orchard Park Police say she ran away from her mother after an argument at the Quaker Crossing Plaza.

A search team was assembled from the Windom Fire Company, New York State Park Rangers, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Department canine division. After several hours of searching, the juvenile was found hiding inside the women’s lavatory inside of a Target store.

She was returned to her mother.