ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who left Orchard Park Tops without paying for $367.06 worth of groceries on April 18.

The suspect is described as a white female about 5’5″ and 140 lbs. Her age is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orchard Park Detective Bureau at 662-6475 ext. 4016.