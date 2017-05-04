Parts of Krull, Royalton Ravine parks have been restricted due to water levels and heavy rain

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Public access to portions of two Niagara County parks has been restricted following heavy rains and high waters causing ground instability.

A bank slide along Lake Ontario forced the Niagara County Parks Department to seal off access to a stretch of lakeside land in Krull Park with snow fence barriers Thursday.

Access to a popular hiking trail at Royalton Ravine County Park after soil erosion caused a staircase on the path to fall. Signage barring access to the trail has been posted at the trailhead.

Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse, R-Newfane, said that the measures are precautionary to restrict public access to areas that are potentially dangerous at the moment.

“We want to see the public regain full access to our wonderful parks system, but this occurs against the backdrop of a State of Emergency we declared two weeks ago, so we’re asking people to take extra care when they visit our parks, and to pay heed to the notices we’re posting.”

Niagara County government will notify the public when these areas are reopened.