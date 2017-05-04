Paula’s Donuts creates special treats for Star Wars Day

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday, May 4, is a big day for Star Wars fans.

Star Wars Day is also known as “May the Fourth Be With You.”

To mark the special day, Paula’s donuts rolled out a trio of Star Wars-inspired doughnuts.

“In the doughnut business, the weeks after Easter are like the eye of the hurricane, or should we say the hole in the doughnut. There is a lull. Everyone still has their Easter candy,” Christy Worthington, of Paula’s Donuts, explained. “But this is the year the doughnut empire strikes back with a trio of special “Star Wars”-inspired doughnuts.”

