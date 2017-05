WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a student made a threat to West Seneca East Senior High School on social media Thursday night.

West Seneca police investigated the threat, and later determined it to not be viable after speaking with the student and his family.

Extra patrol cars were sent to the school anyway on Thursday as a precaution.

The school was determined to be safe as police continue their joint investigation with school officials.