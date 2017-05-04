Prostitution “call service” discovered running out of City of Tonawanda apartment

By Published:
Allison Gough and Scott Oram

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An investigation by City of Tonawanda police detectives uncovered a “call service” for prostitution in an Elm Street apartment.

City of Tonawanda detectives executed a search warrant at 99 Elm Street Wednesday evening, arresting four people.

According to Tonawanda City Police, the apartment was used as a call service and money obtained was used to purchase drugs. A quantity of heroin and marijuana, along with needles and other drug paraphernalia, was seized from the property.

Allison M. Gough, 27. 99 Elm St., was charged with two counts of prostitution, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal nuisance. She also had an outstanding bench warrant from drug court in the city of Tonawanda.  Her bail was set at $25,000.

Scott T. Oram, 27, 99 Elm St., was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal nuisance. He was held on $5,000 bail.

William F. Joyce, 27, 99 Elm St., and Latiquah D. Harris, 23, 290 Morgan St., were each charged with second degree criminal nuisance. They were released on appearance tickets.

The Town of Tonawanda drug canine assisted in the raid.

 

