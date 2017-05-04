Strong Museum announces third round of World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Donkey Kong, Street Fighter II, and other video games have taken their place in the Strong National Museum of Play’s World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The four inductees- Donkey Kong, Street Fighter II, Halo: Combat Evolved, and Pokemon Red and Green- make up the Video Game Hall of Fame’s third class of inductees.

These games “generated gaming icons, redefined the first-person shooter game, started a monster collection craze, and forged the fighting game genre,” a statement from the Strong Museum said Thursday.

The four inductees also span multiple decades and countries of origin.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees are on permanent view on the museum’s second floor.