Strong Museum announces third round of World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees

By Published:
This undated photo provided by The Strong shows the four inductees for the 2017 class of the World Video Game Hall of Fame. From left to right are: ''Halo: Combat Evolved," "Donkey Kong," "Pokemon Red and Green," and ''Street Fighter II." (Bethany Mosher/The Strong via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Donkey Kong, Street Fighter II, and other video games have taken their place in the Strong National Museum of Play’s World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The four inductees- Donkey Kong, Street Fighter II, Halo: Combat Evolved, and Pokemon Red and Green- make up the Video Game Hall of Fame’s third class of inductees.

These games “generated gaming icons, redefined the first-person shooter game, started a monster collection craze, and forged the fighting game genre,” a statement from the Strong Museum said Thursday.

The four inductees also span multiple decades and countries of origin.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees are on permanent view on the museum’s second floor.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s