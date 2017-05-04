Teenage girl facing charges for jumping on, damaging Cheektowaga Police car

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 14-year-old girl is facing criminal mischief after a police investigation determined that she had jumped on a marked police car in April, causing damage.

According to Cheektowaga Police, on April 16 at about 8:30 p.m. a group of teens exited the Walden Galleria outside of Regal Cinemas. As the group walked by a Cheektowaga Police vehicle which was parked unoccupied outside of the cinema, the girl ran up to the police car and jumped on the hood of the car before jumping off.

A Galleria security officer alerted police to what had happened when they returned to the vehicle and pointed out the girl who had jumped on the car. Police say the girl became uncooperative when they approached her and ignored the officer’s orders to stop and speak to them, telling them that she wasn’t stopping and they’d have to fight her. Eventually she supplied officers with her name, which turned out to be false.

The incident caused about $425 of damage to the hood of the police car.

An investigation revealed the girl’s true identity and she was arrested and charged as a juvenile with criminal mischief April 27.

She was released to a parent on an appearance ticket to family court.