Tips to protect your identity on World Password Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Along with Star Wars Day, May 4 is also World Password Day.
Best Buy says that last year, identity fraud hit an all-time high when “an estimated $16 billion” was stolen from more than 15 million Americans.
The company said stolen credentials and weak login information led to digital accounts getting taken over.
Best Buy’s Taryn Bitterly says “weak passwords contain fewer than eight characters, only lower or upper case letters, only numbers or just a “real” word.”
Bitterly offers these tips for protecting your passwords:
- Use a passphrase, not a password
- Avoid pet names, birthdays and other commonly known things
- Come up with a mnemonic device
- Use a manager program to remember multiple complex passwords
- Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts
- Change passwords at a minimum rate of every 90 days
- When using a public computer, clear browser history and cache data