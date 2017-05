BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the predicted weather for this Saturday, Silo City is cancelling this year’s Boom Days Festival.

On Facebook, Silo City wrote that “this nasty weather isn’t conducive with all the outdoor funtivities we had planned.”

Following that, they said they still have plenty in store for summer, including arts, music, poetry and theater.

