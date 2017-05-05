Buffalo heroin dealer could spend up to 15 years in jail

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal substance possession after police searched his home.

In July, Buffalo and Lackawanna police officers searched the home of 25-year-old Eric Mitchell. Mitchell shares the home with his girlfriend and child.

While searching the home, police found roughly an ounce of heroin mixed with fentanyl. Along with that, officers found two digital scales that had heroin residue on them.

Prosecutors say Mitchell sold the drug out of his home.

When sentenced on July 13, Mitchell could spend up to 15 years in prison.

