Buffalo man found guilty of rape

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man charged with second degree rape has been declared guilty by jury verdict in Erie County Supreme Court.

Robert Healy, 36, was found guilty for three counts of second degree rape, two counts of criminal sexual act, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to case prosecutors, Healy engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor child under the age of 15 from June 1, 2014 to May 31, 2015.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced 11 a.m. June 15.