Buffalo man found guilty of rape

By Published:

 BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man charged with second degree rape has been declared guilty by jury verdict in Erie County Supreme Court.

Robert Healy, 36, was found guilty for three counts of second degree rape, two counts of criminal sexual act, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to case prosecutors, Healy engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor child under the age of 15 from June 1, 2014 to May 31, 2015.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced 11 a.m. June 15.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s