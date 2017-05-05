Buffalo’s 25th annual AIDS Walk is Saturday

PHOTO FROM EVERGREEN HEALTH This photo shows the 2016 AIDS Walk Buffalo. The 2017 AIDS Walk is May 6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 25th annual AIDS Walk Buffalo is Saturday, May 6, in Delaware Park.

The theme of this year’s event is “Keep Walking, Keep Talking” – a reminder to the community that efforts to detect and treat HIV are still crucial.

The event, being presented by Quest Diagnostics, aims to raise $90,000 this year. All proceeds will stay in Western New York and benefit Evergreen Health.

Currently, there are almost 400 registered voters and close to 200 volunteers for the event.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m., followed up with post-walk awards and a celebration at 11 a.m.

Special presentations will be made by Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, David Rivera of the Niagara District Common Council, representatives from Quest Diagnostics and Evergreen Health, and the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus.

