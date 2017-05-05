CNY Fertility treatments help Elma couple conceive

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “My husband and I had been trying since 2012 and we got diagnosed with infertility unexplained in 2013 so it’s been a long journey for us,” said Andrea, mom-to-be.

At one point, Andrea and her husband were told the chances of having their own child were slim to none.

“Never give up, never give up on your dreams and I’m the type of person that always persisted and I was like I’m not giving up,” said Andrea.

Several failed treatments later, Andrea and her husband went to CNY Fertility in Rochester.

“She just could not get pregnant and no matter what we did it just was not happening she had beautiful embryos but they just weren’t sticking. So we added some additional treatments we did IVIG infusions for her to help with your immunological problems, we did intralipids with her,” said Kris Ziegler, CNY Fertility Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner.

The center combines a mix of techniques including diet changes, yoga and massage, incorporating both eastern and western medicine.

Then after 4 years of trying, it finally happened.

“We did 4 rounds of IUI and a total of 5 rounds of IVF and one frozen embryo transfer. And that’s where we got our little guy from,” said Andrea.

She’s now 34 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, and about 4 weeks out from her due date.

“It’s still almost surreal. Like I almost feel like I don’t feel like it’s happening even though I’m 4 weeks away and I see his little face on the sonograms and I feel him kick,” said Andrea.

CNY Fertility has several locations in Syracuse. Albany, Rochester, and now the Buffalo area on 835 Hopkins Road in Williamsville.

For more information on CNY Fertility go to https://www.cnyfertility.com/