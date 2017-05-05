Comprehensive study to be done on Central Terminal

Related Coverage City’s new train station will be built downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A comprehensive study of Buffalo’s Central Terminal will be completed by June 30, the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. announced Friday.

The study will be conducted by the Urban Land Institute and funded by the Central Terminal Restoration Corp.’s fundraising efforts and donations from the city of Buffalo and New York.

The Urban Land Institute also conducted studies for One Seneca Tower, the Richardson Olmstead Complex, the Artspace Buffalo Lofts, and the old Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital.

The extensive study will help the CTRC to determine the best next steps for the Central Terminal, CTRC board of directors member Mark Lewandowski said.

“We as a board are committed to the long-term renovation and reuse of the Central Terminal,” Lewandowski said.

Buffalo’s Central Terminal, located in the Broadway-Fillmore District, opened in 1929 and operated for 50 years before closing as a train station in 1979. The 18-acre site was acquired by the CTRC in 1997.

The station hosts more than many public events per year and contains a small rail museum. The station secured a $250,000 grant for electrical upgrades recently through NYS Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes. The building will host 40 events this year while working on upgrades and restoration to the building, a CTRC press release said.

The CTRC also announced that it will part ways with current designated developer Harry Stinson’s JSK International. The agreement expires May 24 and will not be renewed.

The Central Terminal was considered one of the main potential locations for the city’s new train station, but the train station selection committee voted to instead build the station downtown in an April vote.