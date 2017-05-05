Deep South Taco celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Street Fiesta

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deep South Taco and Buffalo Rising are partnering up to host the second annual Cinco De Mayo Street Fiesta in downtown Buffalo.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, May 5 at Noon and lasts until 10 p.m. During this time, Ellicott St. will be closed between Broadway Ave. and E. Mohawk St.

While beer, tacos and margaritas are served, the event will feature live music, DJs, lucha performers, giveaways and more.

The event will also feature community partner Meals on Wheels running a 50/50 raffle to benefit their program.

Last year, more than 4,000 people attended the event.

Pre-sale tickets for the 21+ event are $15 for two and $28 for four. $35 VIP tickets will give buyers a commemorative cup and grant them access to the rooftop cabanas, Deep Eddy private lounge and private service bar.

Pre-sale tickets can be bought at both Deep South Taco locations at 291 Ellicott St. and 1707 Hertel Ave., and Madd Ink Tattoo at 408 Amherst St.

At the door, tickets are $10 each.

