Luke Bryan to perform at Darien Lake in August

Luke Bryan, winner of the award for entertainer of the year, poses in the press room at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luke Bryan is coming to western New York for a concert at Darien Lake on August 25.

The country superstar will be appearing there as part of the Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. Brett Eldredge and Craig Campbell will also perform at the show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $34.50 to $83.25.

They can be bought at LiveNation.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Darien Lake is offering free same-day admission to those who purchase concert tickets in celebration of their 25th season.

Here is the video for Luke Bryan’s “Fast:”

