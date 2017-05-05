Man accused of assaulting woman in front of their children; both arrested

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they responded to an E. 4th St. address and found a man assaulting a woman.

Authorities say the four and seven-year-old children of Erik Morrison, 29, and Theresa Marsh, 23, witnessed the Thursday night incident.

According to police, Morrison and Marsh were heavily intoxicated at the time. Marsh is accused of trying to push the officers out of the apartment.

She was charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Morrison was charged with criminal weapon possession, assault, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were jailed and the children are staying with relatives.

