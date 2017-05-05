Man in wheelchair accused of killing father pleads ‘not guilty’

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga man accused of fatally shooting his father was arraigned on charges of murder and criminal weapon possession.

Prosecutors say that on April 3, SirWilliam Hardy, 31, was at his Whitney Pl. home when he killed his 54-year-old father, California resident William Hardy.

SirWilliam, who is in a wheelchair as the result of a 2011 motorcycle accident, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Following that, he was jailed without bail.

If he is convicted of the charges, Hardy could spend a maximum of 40 years-to-life in prison.