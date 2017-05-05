Medina man charged with possession, selling crack cocaine

PHOTO FROM ORLEANS DRUG TASK FORCE Andrew Coley

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine in Orleans County lead to the arrest of a 19-year-old Albany man Thursday.

Andrew Coley, of Platt Street, was charged with three counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.

The investigation was conducted by the Orleans County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Holley Police Department and the Medina Police Department. Officials executed a search warrant at a West Albion St. address in the village of Holley, where Coley was located, and at an apartment on Telegraph Road in Medina.

Coley was arraigned in Town of Ridgeway Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $100,000 cash bail. He’s due to return to court at 9 a.m. May 9.

Further arrests and charges are pending in the investigation.

 

 

 

