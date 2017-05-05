New Amherst fertility center uses aspects of eastern and western medicine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new fertility center is giving hope to western New York families who might need a little extra help having a baby.

CNY Fertility Centers opened a new facility on Hopkins Rd. in Amherst.

The center uses a mixture of techniques, including diet changes, yoga and massage.

Founder Dr. Robert Kiltz says they incorporate aspects of both eastern and western medicine.

“We’ve integrated and brought them together in one location, so each really focuses on ‘how can we help you understand the process, how to de-stress and reduce the inflammation that goes on in our bodies, which is likely the culprit in all of this.”

CNY Fertility also has offices in Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.