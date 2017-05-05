New Amherst fertility center uses aspects of eastern and western medicine

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new fertility center is giving hope to western New York families who might need a little extra help having a baby.

CNY Fertility Centers opened a new facility on Hopkins Rd. in Amherst.

The center uses a mixture of techniques, including diet changes, yoga and massage.

Founder Dr. Robert Kiltz says they incorporate aspects of both eastern and western medicine.

“We’ve integrated and brought them together in one location, so each really focuses on ‘how can we help you understand the process, how to de-stress and reduce the inflammation that goes on in our bodies, which is likely the culprit in all of this.”

CNY Fertility also has offices in Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s