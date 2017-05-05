Police: Jamestown man found with 25 bags of heroin during traffic stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they stopped a man who had 25 bags of heroin in his possession.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, authorities conducted a traffic stop on N. Main St.

Police say the driver, Jamestown resident Alexander Mercado, 38, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and had been driving with a suspended license.

The heroin was found following further investigation, police say.

Mercado was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the Jamestown City Jail.

He is facing vehicle and traffic violations as well as a felony drug possession charge.

Anyone with information on the sale or trafficking of narcotics in the Jamestown area can call the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force Anonymous Tip Line at 483-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip on on the Tips 411 app.