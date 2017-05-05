Ransomville Speedway postpones opening night

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ransomville Speedway decided to postpone their opening night due to rain throughout the week.

Also cancelled were the Go-Kart program’s driving school and practice session.

“We want to race as much as anyone, but due to heavy rains that has not been possible,” Ransomville Speedway General Manager Jenn Martin said. “We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we wait for Mother Nature. Fingers crossed, we can get practice in on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:15pm and the VP Race Fuels Opener on Friday, May 12,” Martin said.

The facility, especially in the parking lot and pit area, is very saturated due to the rainy weather.

The Go-Kart driving school and practice session was rescheduled for Thursday, May 11, while the season opener on the “Little R” was rescheduled for Thursday, May 18.

The 60th Season Opener will take place on Friday, May 12. Gates in the pits open at 5 p.m., grandstands will open at 6 p.m. and the season’s first green flag will be waived at 7:15 p.m.

The pits at Ransomville Speedway are open to anyone 12 or older. Children must have a copy of their birth certificate, and must bring a parent to sign the consent form.