Two Akron middle school students charged in felony assault

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Akron Middle School students were involved in a felony assault on another student in April, Village of Akron Police reported Friday.

The assault occurred April 29 at the middle school playground. Two victims were attacked- one was punched and kicked in the face and head with steel-toed boots, causing severe head injury, while another suffered facial injuries.

Immediately after the assault, both suspects described their attack on social media, warning that they were “not to be messed with”. The posts provided police with incriminating evidence.

The same suspects were also involved with assault at the middle school one year ago.

Both suspects were charged with felony assault in Erie County Family Court. Due to the nature of the assault, the Erie County Attorney’s Office was contacted.

Just prior to the suspects’ arrests, the Akron School District conducted a suspension hearing.

 

