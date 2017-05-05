Water reaching further onto Lake Ontario shore

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heavy rain kept coming down along the Lake Ontario shore Friday morning.
Early in the morning, lake water in Olcott could be seen coming up to steps at the shoreline.
All of this was seen happening as a flood warning remained in effect for the shore. The warning will last until 2 a.m. on Saturday.
This has caused concern for residents along the shore. Many have been putting down gravel and sandbags to help minimize flooding.
The Niagara County Emergency Manager says hundreds of people are impacted by the weather. Since the situation is ongoing, officials do not have an estimate of how much the damage is costing yet.
Since April, the lake level has risen nearly two feet. High winds predicted for Friday could cause even more issues for lake shore residents.
