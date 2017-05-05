Water reaching further onto Lake Ontario shore

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heavy rain kept coming down along the Lake Ontario shore Friday morning.

Early in the morning, lake water in Olcott could be seen coming up to steps at the shoreline.

The water is coming up to the steps pic.twitter.com/yGoVfF5KAS — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) May 5, 2017

The beach is gone. The waves are crashing on the bottom of these stairs pic.twitter.com/TBvFuT2KK7 — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) May 5, 2017

All of this was seen happening as a flood warning remained in effect for the shore. The warning will last until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

This has caused concern for residents along the shore. Many have been putting down gravel and sandbags to help minimize flooding.

The Niagara County Emergency Manager says hundreds of people are impacted by the weather. Since the situation is ongoing, officials do not have an estimate of how much the damage is costing yet.

The rain is getting heavier and is expected to continue throughout the day, adding to the concerns people living along Lake Ontario have pic.twitter.com/xLWQOPCHU7 — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) May 5, 2017

Since April, the lake level has risen nearly two feet. High winds predicted for Friday could cause even more issues for lake shore residents.

You can barely make it out in the picture but there's a boat on the lake. Reminder: a small vessel advisory is in place right now pic.twitter.com/RhTWS0Pxen — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) May 5, 2017

