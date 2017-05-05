West Herr donates $37,000 to Cradle Beach

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Herr Subaru presented a check for more than $37,000 to Cradle Beach Friday,

The dealership raised $37,160.50 for the non-profit, which helps children with special needs and from low-income families every year with their residential summer enrichment camping program. The money was raised through Subaru’s “Share the Love” event. From the beginning of December 2016 to Jan. 3, a portion of each of the dealership’s sales was donated to a local charity. Cradle Beach and Meals on Wheels were among this year’s beneficiaries.

Cradle Beach serves approximately 800 children between the ages of eight and 16 throughout their summer camping program. The money raised through Subaru’s fundraising campaign will help send more children to camp.