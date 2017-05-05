You’re Still Doing It Wrong: Putting the Hacks to the Test – Part 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’ve all the seen the videos online of hacks that promise to change your life, especially in the kitchen. The message of most of them is that you’ve been doing it wrong your whole life.

After putting some of those hacks to the test on News 4 Wake Up on Thursday, we went back into the kitchen Friday morning to try more tricks, to see what works, what doesn’t work and what’s not worth the extra work. We’re looking at everything from folding fitted sheets to separating egg whites.

Watch the videos below to see what the Director of Community Education at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute Chef Ben Loomis had to say about some of the internet hacks, as well as his top tips and tricks for you in the kitchen.

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about how you can change your game in the kitchen, you can check out the adult education classes offered to the public by the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.