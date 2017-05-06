13 year-old boy struck by vehicle in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 13 year-old boy was struck by a vehicle when running across W. Quaker Street at Linwood Friday afternoon.

Police say that a stopped vehicle in the eastbound lane signaled the boy to run across the street. He was then struck by a Chevy Cruz traveling in the westbound lane.

The boy suffered minor injuries to his arm and knee areas. He was treated on scene by Orchard Park EMS and released to his family. An accident investigation revealed the Chevy attempted to swerve to avoid striking the boy and that action likely limited the injuries suffered.

No charges were filed against the driver.

