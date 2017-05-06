Cyclists gear up for “Tour de Cure” with new partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cyclists are getting ready for the annual “Tour de Cure” in Buffalo.

This year the American Diabetes Association and “Reddy Bikeshare” are teaming up to make sure everyone can ride in the event that raises awareness for diabetes.

A celebration was held Saturday with music and food trucks to get riders excited about the race.

“The idea behind it is to get people to get out and get riding and buffalo is tremendous bike friendly area and so we are trying to bring attention to what they do and what they have throughout our city,” said Alexandra Murell with the American Diabetes Association.

News 4 is partnering with “Tour de Cure” this year.

News 4 Wakeup anchors Brittni Smallwood and Jordan Williams will help emcee the event on June 6.

