Lawmakers roll out new initiatives to combat Lyme Disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York lawmakers are speaking out to raise awareness about Lyme Disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

Efforts to prevent more cases of Lyme Disease include educating the public and medical community on accurately diagnosing patients, as well as raising money for research.

State Senator Chris Jacobs was joined by Rebecca Roll, founder of Lyme Western New York and people affected by the disease.

“There are some days I ca’t get out of bed, I can’t walk. I’ve been on full-time oxygen because I can’t keep my oxygen up. The muscle pain, your joints swell up and you just can’t operate,” said Andrea Dole who suffers from Lyme Disease.

This week, Jacobs was named to the Senate’s “Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Task Force” after helping secure $4,000 in this year’s state budget to battle the disease.

The month of May has been designated as National Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Month.

