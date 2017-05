NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog who was missing for a week is back home safe thanks to four young girls who found her.

A News 4 viewer on the scene tells us the girls heard the dog crying at River Road in Niagara County. She was found trapped under concrete slabs.

The Frontier Volunteer Fire Department helped save her. She was returned to her family and taken to the vet.