Officer assaulted, cruiser damaged at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — To say police here have had enough of teens behaving badly is putting it lightly. April seemed to be a particularly bad month at Walden Galleria, similar to around last Christmas when more than a dozen fights broke out.
Police said it’s costing taxpayers money, and it’s putting officers’ lives at risk.
“As he was breaking them up, the people that had gathered that were with these two girls, from both sides, we can’t tell exactly who it was, but somebody attacked the officer from behind,” Speyer said. “Somebody hit him over the head with a heavy object, another one kicked him and then a third one actually bit his hand.”