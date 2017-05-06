Police searching for missing Amherst teen Ashley Rhodes

By Published: Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Amherst Police are trying to locate 18 year-old Ashley Rhodes who was last seen at Sweet Home High School around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

The teen’s mother reported she never returned home from school. It was also reported that the teen was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, cerebral palsy, and has an intellectual disability.

Ashley is 5’8” tall, has long brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing black spandex tights, a blue sweatshirt and a black Carmarie Dance Studio Jacket.

If anyone sees Ashley or has information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s