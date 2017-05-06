Police searching for missing Amherst teen Ashley Rhodes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Amherst Police are trying to locate 18 year-old Ashley Rhodes who was last seen at Sweet Home High School around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

The teen’s mother reported she never returned home from school. It was also reported that the teen was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, cerebral palsy, and has an intellectual disability.

Ashley is 5’8” tall, has long brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing black spandex tights, a blue sweatshirt and a black Carmarie Dance Studio Jacket.

If anyone sees Ashley or has information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.