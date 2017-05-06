Television star debuts new book in Buffalo while raising awareness for animals

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A television and stage icon made her way to Buffalo Saturday to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit debuted her new book “Switheart” at a gala at the historic Clement House. The book documents her animal portraits and has passages about working with animals.

She spoke with News 4’s Don Postles. She told him there is still more work to do when it comes to protecting animals

“Until we get rid of the blight in our society called puppy mills, until we get rid of that, until we teach everybody about spaying and neutering early, there’s a lot of work to be done but we’ve come an awful long way,” said Swit.

Actress Lyndsay Wagner, who starred in the hit 70’s show the Bionic Woman, was also on hand tonight to support Swit.

Money from the gala goes to Swit’s non-profit group, the “Switheart Animal Alliance” that helps various animal rescue groups.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s