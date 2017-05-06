Television star debuts new book in Buffalo while raising awareness for animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A television and stage icon made her way to Buffalo Saturday to raise awareness about animal cruelty.

M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit debuted her new book “Switheart” at a gala at the historic Clement House. The book documents her animal portraits and has passages about working with animals.

She spoke with News 4’s Don Postles. She told him there is still more work to do when it comes to protecting animals

“Until we get rid of the blight in our society called puppy mills, until we get rid of that, until we teach everybody about spaying and neutering early, there’s a lot of work to be done but we’ve come an awful long way,” said Swit.

Actress Lyndsay Wagner, who starred in the hit 70’s show the Bionic Woman, was also on hand tonight to support Swit.

Money from the gala goes to Swit’s non-profit group, the “Switheart Animal Alliance” that helps various animal rescue groups.