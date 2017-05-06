Tips on how to clean up flooded basements and yards

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heavy rainfall and high water levels on Lake Ontario is causing flooding all over Niagara County.

In Erie County, large puddles have formed in homeowner’s yards, some as deep as three feet.

Local hardware and home stores have been seeing an influx of people buying equipment to take care of their flooded yards and basements.

Valu Home Center told News 4 people have been buying sump pumps, utility pumps and shop vacs all week long.

“If you don’t have a sump pump pit, what I would recommend is buying a utility pump or a shop vac, the utility pumps work great, it sucks up the water through the bottom of the pump and then you pump it out through a garden hose or else using a sump pump and dumping outside again,” said Jim Quinn, store manager.

Experts are warning residents not to let the water just sit in your basement or yard.

“It’s very important to get the water out of your basement right away because if it’s not, it’s going to wreck the things you got in the basement, it’s going to start affecting the walls and it’s going to eventually start growing mold, mildew, things down in the basement if you don’t get that water out,” said Quinn.

Quinn says if you are cleaning out your basement with equipment, make sure the electricity is turned off.

County officials are asking residents to contact their local fire department if you experience any serious flooding.