BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo Police Officer has been transported to ECMC after being shot early Sunday evening.

Buffalo Police reported just before 6 p.m. that they were on scene of a shooting that involved an officer.

The officer was struck near Garfield and Hartman. They appear to have non life threatening injuries.

Police say they have an individual in custody.

