RECALL: Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles & french toast slices due to possible listeria contamination

(WIVB)- Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
They are also recalling Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage as well as Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles.
The company says no illnesses have been reported and that the products are being recalled as a precautionary measure.
Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria in the plant environment.
No other Aunt Jemima branded or Hungry Man branded products or any other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are included within this recall.
Some of these products are sold at local Tops and Wegmans. Shoppers can return the item for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|051000063915
|HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|658276202903
|AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|019600054603
|AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|019600054801
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600057703
|AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600058908
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600059684
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|019600061007
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062004
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062103
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062202
|AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062301
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064701
|AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064909
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|019600066408
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600068204
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600069102
|AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|019600435907
|AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|019600435921