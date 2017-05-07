RECALL: Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles & french toast slices due to possible listeria contamination

(WIVB)- Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

They are also recalling Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage as well as Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles.

The company says no illnesses have been reported and that the products are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria in the plant environment.

No other Aunt Jemima branded or Hungry Man branded products or any other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are included within this recall.

Some of these products are sold at local Tops and Wegmans. Shoppers can return the item for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915 HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903 AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921