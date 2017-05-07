RECALL: Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles & french toast slices due to possible listeria contamination

By Published: Updated:

(WIVB)- Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

They are also recalling Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage as well as Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles.

The company says no illnesses have been reported and that the products are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria in the plant environment.

No other Aunt Jemima branded or Hungry Man branded products or any other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are included within this recall.

Some of these products are sold at local Tops and Wegmans. Shoppers can return the item for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

Products included in recall

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s