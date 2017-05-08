Bills interview Packers’ Gutekunst for GM role

Related Coverage Bills fire GM Whaley, scouting staff 1 day after NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the search for Doug Whaley’s replacement, the Buffalo Bills announced another candidate for general manager.

Brian Gutekunst was interviewed by team officials on Monday. Gutekunst currently serves as Director of Player Personnel for the Green Bay Packers.

The Bills say Gutekunst has “spent most of his NFL career” in the personnel department. From 2012 to 2015, he was the team’s Director of College Scouting, the team says.

Trey Brown, Brian Gaine and Brandon Beane have also been interviewed for the position.

Doug Whaley was let go by the Bills on April 30.