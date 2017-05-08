City Hall lit blue in show of solidarity after Buffalo police officer was shot

Related Coverage Officer in fair condition after shooting in Riverside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, Buffalo’s City Hall was lit blue in a show of solidarity and support for a local police officer who was shot.

That is the message others have been trying to send at vigils over the weekend following the shooting.

MORE | Find details on the shooting of Officer Joseph Acquino here.

Word got out on social media about one vigil that was planned at the corner of Hertel Ave. and Tonawanda St., and locals jumped at the chance to stand together.

Among those who took part in the vigil was the Buffalo Common Council member who represents the South District in Buffalo. Chris Scanlon says he represents a lot of the Buffalo police force in his district, and he’s sick of the ongoing aggression toward police officers across the country.

Scanlon was pleased with the turnout for this show of support.

“I think it speaks to the people of this neighborhood,” Scanlon says. “It’s not a neighborhood I represent, but look at the strong showing you’ve had here in a matter of no time at all. These are working people who got up to show their support for the police department at a moment’s notice…It’s not just in the City of Buffalo, but it’s across the country — hate speech directed at our law enforcement officials, and I’ve had enough of it, quite frankly.”

It is not clear what motivated the shooting.