Coast Guard search for person reported in Upper Niagara suspended

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person who was reported to be in the water calling for help in the eastern Upper Niagara River early Monday morning.

A 911 call about a person in the water calling for help was received at about 4:30 a.m. Monday from employees at the Buffalo Sewage Treatment Plant on Unity Island.

The employees followed the individual as far along the property as possible attempting to help and gain information.

Search efforts included search crews covering the canal shoreline and the entire Eastern Upper Niagara River with boats and helicopters. Buffalo Police conducted dive operations in the area.

The search yielded negative results and Coast Guard efforts were suspended Monday afternoon.

A New York State Police dive team is expected to arrive Tuesday with sonar equipment to assist with the search.

Two Coast Guard Station Buffalo response boats; two Coast Guard Air Station Detroit helicopters; an Erie County Sheriff’s helicopter; three Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Ontario, fire boats; the Buffalo Police Department dive team; and a Hamburg Police Department boat were involved in the search.

Anyone with information that could help identify the individual is urged to contact a local law enforcement agency.