Democratic strategist Pigeon to be back in court Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic strategist Steve Pigeon will be back in court Monday.

Last month, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman charged Pigeon and two others with felonies for violating Election Law.

Pigeon, Kristy Mazurek and David Pfaff each pleaded not guilty to charges that they set up a political action committee in order to hide that they were breaking campaign finance laws.

Prosecutors say they failed to report tens of thousands of dollars to the New York State Board of Elections.

