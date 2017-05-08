Heavy rain and flooding raises concern at farms in WNY

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Normally this time of year, bees are pollinating apples and other fruits at Becker Farms in Gasport. But due to heavy rains and cold weather, time is running out and the apple crop could be at risk.

“Right now we’re right in the middle of bloom for apples and our cherries, and the orchard should be full of bees but of course they’re not out when it’s raining and they’re not out when it’s cold,” said Melinda Vizcarra, Becker Farms Co-owner.

Heavy rains have saturated the apple orchard as well as the grape vineyard and pastures.

“If we don’t get the flowers pollinated that means there won’t be a crop of apples or cherries,” said Vizcarra.

Vizcarra says the ground is so saturated that nothing more can soak in.

“The flood plain in our pasture went pretty high, real high, we lost some of our bridge it floated away. Last year was so dry, driest in 20 or 30 years and now we’re going into the wettest season in 20 or 30 years,” said Vizcarra.

Mother Nature’s latest round of heavy rains and cold weather has put operations at Becker Farms behind schedule.

“April and May is planting season so really crops like peas and lettuce should’ve been planted by now but of course they aren’t,” said Vizcarra.

Vizcarra says the window for planting is getting smaller and smaller.

“It’s already the 9th another week is already the 15th. Especially larger farmers that have crop farms they try to get everything in by June 1st then instead of having a month to plant they’re down to 2 weeks,” said Vizcarra.

Vizcarra says it will take at a least a week for everything to dry out here so they can start planting vegetables. She says they need consistent warm temperatures to do so.