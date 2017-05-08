Narcotics Unit finds 50 grams of heroin, other drugs in Monday drug raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit conducted two simultaneous drug raids in the the city of Buffalo and the town of Evans around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The unit raided an apartment at 320 Perry St. inside of the Commodore Perry Housing Development and an Erie Road residence in the town of Evans with assistance from the Evans Police Department.

The unit seized 50 grams of heroin (about 1,000 doses) from the Perry Street apartment, as well as one-half ounce of crack cocaine, numerous loose Xanax pills, a quantity of marijuana, approximately $4,500 in cash, and a handgun at the Buffalo residence. No narcotics were discovered in the Evans raid.

The handgun was taken to the lab for identification and analysis. Due to its condition and attempts to alter the gun’s appearance, it’s unknown if the gun was stolen.

James Carter, 31, of Buffalo was arrested and charged in connection with the raid. He is being charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, two felony counts of criminal possession of narcotics. a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of criminal use of a drug paraphernalia, and two separate violations for marijuana possession and prescription drug possession. Carter could face additional charges pending the analysis of the recovered handgun.

Carter is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

The investigation stemmed from a tip to the sheriff’s office and the Narcotics Unit learned that the defendant was targeting members of the Seneca Nation on the Cattaraugus Indian Territory for his illegal drug sales.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, Carter is a three-time convicted drug felon.