Slow Roll to return after cancellation of planned first ride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the planned first ride was rained out, the weather appears to look a little better for the Buffalo Slow Roll’s season debut Monday night.

The East Parade Ride will take place from 6:30 – 8 p.m., starting at the eastern edge of MLK Park on E. Parade Ave.

The round-trip ride will go down parts of Fillmore, E. Amherst, Kensington, E. Delavan, Bailey and Genesee in the city, and end with an after party back on E. Parade Ave.

The after party will have music, drinks, activities for kids and a bike light giveaway.

Riders are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m.