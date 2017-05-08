Rescue crews searching waterways for person

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An international search is underway for a person spotted in the Niagara River.

A sewer plant employee saw the person in the water and attempted rescuing them, according to police. The call came in around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

United States and Canadian Coast Guard crews are both searching the waterways for the reported person. Several boats are out, as well as a helicopter, as the search is underway.

Crews on scene could not say if the person appeared to be alive or deceased when the sewer plant worker attempted the rescue.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for more details.

Coast guard crews are continuing to search the water looking for a person who was reportedly seen in the Buffalo River this morning pic.twitter.com/dL7bkdqH7L — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) May 8, 2017